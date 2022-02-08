Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 128,424 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 502,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 387,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 128,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of ST opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

