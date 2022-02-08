Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.13 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.02 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004219 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

