Serum (SRM) Price Hits $2.50 on Top Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00005772 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $332.86 million and $98.89 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00041380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00105637 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.