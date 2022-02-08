Severn Trent’s (SVT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.16) to GBX 2,675 ($36.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,790 ($37.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,148 ($29.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,008 ($40.68). The company has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,902.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,810.58.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

