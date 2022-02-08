Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.30

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)
