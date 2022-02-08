Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,375 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($32.12) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.74) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.56) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,419.71 ($32.72).
Shell stock opened at GBX 2,062 ($27.88) on Monday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,080 ($28.13).
About Shell
Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.
See Also
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.