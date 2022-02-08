Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,375 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($32.12) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.74) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.56) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,419.71 ($32.72).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,062 ($27.88) on Monday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,080 ($28.13).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

