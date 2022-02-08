Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.150-$8.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.95 billion-$19.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.95 billion.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.67. 1,125,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,242. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

