Shiba Inu (SHIB) Achieves Market Cap of $17.13 Billion

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $17.13 billion and approximately $3.50 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.57 or 0.07074486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,417.17 or 0.99933932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002702 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

