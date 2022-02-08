Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 166.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 1.5% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,353,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,508,000 after buying an additional 117,927 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $868.80 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $780.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,209.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,395.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

