Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 166.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 1.5% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,353,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,508,000 after buying an additional 117,927 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SHOP opened at $868.80 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $780.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,209.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,395.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.