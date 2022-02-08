Shyft Network Market Cap Hits $54.56 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Shyft Network coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $54.56 million and $276,279.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00041341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00105703 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,668,185 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

