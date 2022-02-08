Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given New €71.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €77.50 ($89.08) to €71.10 ($81.72) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cheuvreux downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $32.59 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.50.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

