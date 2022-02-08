Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$16.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIA. CIBC upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

SIA stock opened at C$15.48 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$12.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.24.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$170.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.