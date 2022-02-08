Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 383. Signify has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16.
About Signify
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify (SFFYF)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.