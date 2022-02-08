Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 383. Signify has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16.

About Signify

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

