Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $20.97

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $21.69. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 218 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on SLN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 701.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,143 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of Silence Therapeutics worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

