Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,989. Silgan has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

