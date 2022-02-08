Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 85.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1,213.3% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 313,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,743,000 after acquiring an additional 289,614 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Simon Property Group by 33.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 696,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,488,000 after acquiring an additional 173,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

