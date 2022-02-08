Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.

SPG opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

