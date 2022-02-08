Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $12.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,120. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $995,035. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

