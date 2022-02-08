Skrumble Network (SKM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $298,662.00

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $298,662.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

SKM is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

