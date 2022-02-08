Skyline Champion Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Skyline Champion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $74.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Skyline Champion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.