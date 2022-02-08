Skyline Champion Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Skyline Champion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $74.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Skyline Champion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
About Skyline Champion
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.