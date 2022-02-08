Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $565.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report sales of $565.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.70 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $447.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKY traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,786. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

