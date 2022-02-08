Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of SKY opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

