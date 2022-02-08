SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 148,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,717. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

