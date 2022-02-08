SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Stock Price Up 0%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 88,144 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

