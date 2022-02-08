Sopheon (LON:SPE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $800.00

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.82) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.68), with a volume of 15189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($11.22).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 903.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 912.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86.

About Sopheon (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

