South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Financial Analysis

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 25.21% 15.08% 1.57% Texas Capital Bancshares 25.02% 9.00% 0.69%

22.6% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of South Plains Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and Texas Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $232.51 million 2.27 $58.61 million $3.17 9.34 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.01 billion 3.55 $253.94 million $4.59 15.49

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for South Plains Financial and Texas Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Capital Bancshares 0 5 5 0 2.50

Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $74.81, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats South Plains Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments. The company was founded on October 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Lubbock, TX.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

