Southern States Bancshares Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 8th (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:SSBK) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 8th. Southern States Bancshares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $38,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Southern States Bancshares’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SSBK stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $21.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

