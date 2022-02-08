Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) versus Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) Financial Analysis

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sparta Commercial Services and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -1,903.77% -2.01% 579.40% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -792.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 7.02 -$2.30 million N/A N/A Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions beats Sparta Commercial Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

