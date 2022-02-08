SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Greytown Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.8% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.47. 261,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,321,922. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.