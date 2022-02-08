Spell Token (SPELL) Achieves Market Cap of $585.34 Million

Spell Token (CURRENCY:SPELL) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Spell Token has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Spell Token has a market cap of $585.34 million and approximately $130.02 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00105676 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 82,161,894,651 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

