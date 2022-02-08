Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Position Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $54,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

