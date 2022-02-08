Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 372,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,333. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

