Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $171.51 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $155.57 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.36 and a 200 day moving average of $234.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $826,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 17.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

