Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 78,771 shares.The stock last traded at $36.10 and had previously closed at $34.44.

SII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $936.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Sprott by 12.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sprott by 37.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sprott by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.