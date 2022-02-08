Spyglass Capital Management LLC Invests $139.01 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,920,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,011,000. AppLovin accounts for approximately 3.2% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,696,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 32,882.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,876,426 shares of company stock worth $720,865,793. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

