Spyglass Capital Management LLC Sells 23,527 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 1.9% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $83,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,633. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $866.33.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $694.27. 2,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,073. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $801.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

