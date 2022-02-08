SSP Group’s (SSPG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 350 ($4.73) price target on the stock.

SSPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 333 ($4.50) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.46) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 348.44 ($4.71).

SSPG opened at GBX 273.20 ($3.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.63. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41).

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,793.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,992.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

