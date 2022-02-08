SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

