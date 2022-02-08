St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Shares Down 2.2%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

Get St Barbara alerts:

St Barbara Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBMY)

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.