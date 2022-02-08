Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

SAGKF stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

