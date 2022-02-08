Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397,959 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. State Street Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after buying an additional 704,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,749,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 402,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,882,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.