STERIS (NYSE:STE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

STERIS (NYSE:STE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.85-7.95 EPS.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.69. 678,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,490. STERIS has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

