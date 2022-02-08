Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,304,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $57,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $10,832,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $10,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

