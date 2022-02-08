Stifel Nicolaus Increases Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$37.50

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PARXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of PARXF opened at $21.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.53.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

