Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,419 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 448% compared to the typical volume of 624 call options.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $16,431,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

