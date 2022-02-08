StockNews.com Downgrades S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $476.70.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $405.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $322.37 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

