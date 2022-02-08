StockNews.com Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.82.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $199.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.89. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.