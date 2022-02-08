StockNews.com Lowers Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $892.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83. Univest Financial has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $31.93.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.