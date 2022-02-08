StockNews.com Upgrades DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

DRD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

DRD opened at $8.10 on Monday. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 12.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $137,000. 11.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

