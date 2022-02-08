StockNews.com Upgrades DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
DRD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
DRD opened at $8.10 on Monday. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.03.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.