StockNews.com Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.19.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $125.32 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

